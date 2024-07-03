Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MPLF stock opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 1 year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.63 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.57.

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

