Marest Capital LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Citigroup accounts for about 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 6,573,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,991,079. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.