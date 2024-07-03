Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.52 and last traded at $82.63. 165,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 490,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

