Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.00 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and $10.32 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.24390776 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,350,598.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

