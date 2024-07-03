McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.96. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 27,444 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.54 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2561769 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

About McCoy Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.