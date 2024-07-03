McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.04. 2,026,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.52. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

