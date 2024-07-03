MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.76

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.76 and traded as low as C$28.99. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 813,314 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.67.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
