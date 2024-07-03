Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 422,836 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MREO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,949,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

