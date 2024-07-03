Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.17, but opened at $52.79. Merus shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 303,368 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Merus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Merus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

