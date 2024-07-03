Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,083 Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $20,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 46,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.56. Allient Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

