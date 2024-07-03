Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,046 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in OmniAb by 306.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,535 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OmniAb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in OmniAb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in OmniAb by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 296,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on OABI

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.