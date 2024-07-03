Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

