Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,345. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAMG. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAMG

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.