Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,863 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 283,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,533. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.
