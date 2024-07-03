Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $56.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.16 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

