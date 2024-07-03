Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,353.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,003. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,296.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

