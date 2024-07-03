Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head-To-Head Review

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.35 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.81

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mexus Gold US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mexus Gold US and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%.

Summary

Mexus Gold US beats Gold Resource on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

