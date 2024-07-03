MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $3.45.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This is an increase from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

