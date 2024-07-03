MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MDXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 314,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,115. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.