Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 58354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCON

Mincon Group Price Performance

About Mincon Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.65. The firm has a market cap of £93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.22.

(Get Free Report)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.