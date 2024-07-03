Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. 1,851,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.