Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

