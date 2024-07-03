Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
