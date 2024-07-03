Monero Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $50.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $165.54 or 0.00274161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,382.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00617264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00119443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

