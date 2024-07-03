Monster Beverage’s (MNST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

