Monument Capital Management Acquires 10,397 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.09% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 35,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

