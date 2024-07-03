Monument Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. 148,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

