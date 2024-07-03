Monument Capital Management Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. 461,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

