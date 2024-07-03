Monument Capital Management Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.52% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIZ. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2017 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

