Monument Capital Management Has $859,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 98.4% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 925,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,631. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.