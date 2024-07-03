Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,800,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. The company had a trading volume of 153,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

