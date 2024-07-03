Morgan Stanley Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $103.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IFF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 566,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,022. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.