Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 9,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

