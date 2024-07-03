Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $24.63. 1,034,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,317,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 10.1 %

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.