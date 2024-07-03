Nano Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $114.85 million and $1.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00613761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00119652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00275930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00043540 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

