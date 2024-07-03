Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 254 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,120.90 ($2,682.65).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 234 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £2,117.70 ($2,678.60).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,679.23).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

MAB1 opened at GBX 818 ($10.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 858.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 844.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 946 ($11.97). The company has a market capitalization of £467.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,408.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

