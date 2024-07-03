National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Holdings Raised by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Research were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at $11,124,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at $6,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $548.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

