Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,051.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00022346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

