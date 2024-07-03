Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.83

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 84588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.95.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.
Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
