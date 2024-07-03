nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,291,001 shares of company stock worth $72,225,056 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in nCino by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in nCino by 2,388.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in nCino by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

