Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.79

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.79 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.18), with a volume of 96,159 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.89 million, a PE ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Netcall news, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,855.90 ($205,990.26). 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

