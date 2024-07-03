New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NFE stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,360 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,569,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

