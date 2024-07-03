NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 141 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NEXT Price Performance
Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 9,150 ($115.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,767.44. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,492 ($82.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,530 ($120.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,378.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65.
NEXT Company Profile
