NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. 15,883,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

