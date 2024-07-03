NIKE, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.04.

NKE opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

