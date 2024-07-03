NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.14

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 36622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
