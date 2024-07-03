Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 20,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.