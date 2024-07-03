Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after buying an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $556,797,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after buying an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $216.42. The company had a trading volume of 410,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,209. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

