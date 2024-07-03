Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NOG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,381. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $395,581 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

