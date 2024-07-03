Northland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter.

DFSU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 52,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,669. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

