Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 66,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
